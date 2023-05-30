AI: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 194.37%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 159.57%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AI has fallen by 87.27%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 30.30%.

At present, C3.ai Inc. (AI) has a stock price of $32.94. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $33.50 after an opening price of $28.75. The day’s lowest price was $28.65, and it closed at $28.41.

C3.ai Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $34.68 on 04/03/23 and the lowest value was $10.16 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of AI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. C3.ai Inc.’s current trading price is -5.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 224.21%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$10.16 and $34.68. The C3.ai Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 54.47 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 21.55 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

C3.ai Inc. (AI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 48.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.19B and boasts a workforce of 704 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.30, with a change in price of +21.87. Similarly, C3.ai Inc. recorded 21,411,418 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +197.56%.

AI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AI Stock Stochastic Average

C3.ai Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 90.27%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 96.65%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.70% and 88.20%, respectively.