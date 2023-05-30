Aclarion Inc. (ACON) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Aclarion Inc.’s current trading price is -55.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 176.11%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.38 and $2.37 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 36.07 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.31 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Aclarion Inc. (ACON) currently stands at $1.05. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.65 after starting at $0.64. The stock’s lowest price was $0.59 before closing at $0.59.

Aclarion Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $2.37 on 04/24/23 and a low of $0.38 for the same time frame on 12/27/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) has experienced a quarterly rise of 43.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.00M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7198, with a change in price of +0.5327. Similarly, Aclarion Inc. recorded 1,209,591 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +105.01%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACON stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ACON Stock Stochastic Average

Aclarion Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 26.92%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 48.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.35% and 9.70%, respectively.

ACON Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 80.90%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 27.95%. The price of ACON fallen by 65.70% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 55.44%.