A Tale of Resilience: Atossa Therapeutics Inc. Amid Stock Market Turbulence

At present, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) has a stock price of $0.87. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.02 after an opening price of $1.00. The day’s lowest price was $0.847, and it closed at $0.97.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $1.36 on 06/09/22 and a low of $0.50 for the same time frame on 12/30/22.

52-week price history of ATOS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -36.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 73.96%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.50 to $1.36. In the Healthcare sector, the Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.62 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.4 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 110.14M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Atossa Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7348, with a change in price of +0.2836. Similarly, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. recorded 478,941 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +48.38%.

Examining ATOS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ATOS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ATOS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is 65.06%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 64.24%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.67% and 86.47%, respectively.

ATOS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 64.58%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.46%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ATOS has fallen by 37.28%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.64%.