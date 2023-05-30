A Closer Look at ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Stock Gains

The present stock price for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is $85.01. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $87.77 after an opening price of $82.87. The stock briefly fell to $82.83 before ending the session at $86.62.

ON Semiconductor Corporation experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $87.77 on 05/30/23 and the lowest value was $44.76 on 07/05/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of ON Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s current trading price is -3.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 89.92%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $44.76 and $87.77. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.69 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 6.77 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.41B and boasts a workforce of 31000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 77.46, with a change in price of +23.81. Similarly, ON Semiconductor Corporation recorded 6,936,472 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +38.28%.

Examining ON’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ON stands at 0.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.40.

ON Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 83.98%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 70.74%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.61% and 81.91%, respectively.

ON Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 36.30% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 15.82%. The price of ON fallen by 18.14% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.27%.