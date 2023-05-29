Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Zillow Group Inc.’s current trading price is -9.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 68.20%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $26.21 and $48.48. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.3 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.41 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) is currently priced at $44.09. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $45.15 after opening at $44.53. The day’s lowest price was $43.93 before the stock closed at $44.42.

Zillow Group Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $48.48 on 02/16/23 and a low of $26.21 for the same time frame on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.54B and boasts a workforce of 5852 employees.

Zillow Group Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Zillow Group Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.72, with a change in price of +11.27. Similarly, Zillow Group Inc. recorded 516,481 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +34.34%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZG stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

ZG Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Zillow Group Inc. over the last 50 days is 54.12%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 38.62%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 43.33% and 47.26%, respectively.

ZG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 41.27% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 25.83%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ZG has fallen by 5.68%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.97%.