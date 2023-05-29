Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (YMAB) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 78.28%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 102.80%. The price of YMAB fallen by 53.17% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.40%.

The stock price for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) currently stands at $8.70. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $9.23 after starting at $9.00. The stock’s lowest price was $8.64 before closing at $9.00.

In terms of market performance, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $20.48 on 08/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $2.70 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of YMAB Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -57.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 222.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.70 and $20.48. The Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.24 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 0.75 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 132.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 393.07M and boasts a workforce of 147 employees.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.35, with a change in price of +3.89. Similarly, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. recorded 589,011 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +80.87%.

YMAB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YMAB stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

YMAB Stock Stochastic Average

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 72.73%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 57.26%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 65.58% and 71.93%, respectively.