Xencor Inc. (XNCR) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Xencor Inc.’s current trading price is -28.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.79%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $19.35 and $38.20 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.25 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.33 million over the last three months.

Xencor Inc. (XNCR) stock is currently valued at $27.25. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $27.63 after opening at $27.24. The stock briefly dropped to $26.68 before ultimately closing at $27.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Xencor Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $38.20 on 02/06/23 and the lowest value was $19.35 on 06/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Xencor Inc. (XNCR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.64B and boasts a workforce of 281 employees.

Xencor Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Xencor Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.66, with a change in price of +1.30. Similarly, Xencor Inc. recorded 345,142 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.01%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XNCR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

XNCR Stock Stochastic Average

Xencor Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 37.02%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 50.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 54.69% and 67.31%, respectively.

XNCR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 4.65%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -4.35%. The price of XNCR increased 3.02% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.73%.