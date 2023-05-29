Watsco Inc. Inc. (WSO) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 30.57%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 16.72%. The price of WSO leaped by -6.87% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.24%.

The stock price for Watsco Inc. (WSO) currently stands at $325.65. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $326.005 after starting at $322.43. The stock’s lowest price was $318.89 before closing at $321.83.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Watsco Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $356.60 on 04/20/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $220.68 on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of WSO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Watsco Inc.’s current trading price is -8.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$220.68 and $356.60. The Watsco Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 0.3 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 0.32 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Watsco Inc. (WSO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.30B and boasts a workforce of 7200 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 307.85, with a change in price of +70.27. Similarly, Watsco Inc. recorded 314,304 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.52%.

WSO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WSO stands at 0.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

WSO Stock Stochastic Average

Watsco Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 53.01%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 30.08%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 22.66% and 16.24%, respectively.