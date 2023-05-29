Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -39.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 141.16%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.84 and $39.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.27 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.6 million over the last three months.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) stock is currently valued at $23.73. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $24.02 after opening at $23.79. The stock briefly dropped to $23.34 before ultimately closing at $23.81.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $39.00 on 01/25/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $9.84 on 06/16/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.03B and boasts a workforce of 86 employees.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Viridian Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.69, with a change in price of -4.77. Similarly, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. recorded 598,779 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.74%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VRDN stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

VRDN Stock Stochastic Average

Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 21.22%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 25.18%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.70% and 31.50%, respectively.

VRDN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -18.76%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 3.72%. The price of VRDN decreased -14.49% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.77%.