Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -8.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.83%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $22.22 and $34.01. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 0.25 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.34 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) is $31.07. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $31.385 after opening at $30.65. The stock touched a low of $30.52 before closing at $30.58.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $34.01 on 02/28/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $22.22 on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.05B and boasts a workforce of 512 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.40, with a change in price of +4.03. Similarly, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. recorded 313,216 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.90%.

How VCTR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VCTR stands at 0.94. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.94.

VCTR Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 64.85%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 64.85%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 60.19% and 62.70%, respectively.

VCTR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 15.80%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 1.44%. The price of VCTR fallen by 2.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.49%.