Verona Pharma plc Inc. (VRNA) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -18.14% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 70.30%. Over the past 30 days, the price of VRNA has fallen by 0.14%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.54%.

The current stock price for Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) is $21.39. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $21.8271 after opening at $21.56. It dipped to a low of $21.20 before ultimately closing at $21.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Verona Pharma plc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $26.44 on 01/03/23, and the lowest price during that time was $3.85, recorded on 06/22/22.

52-week price history of VRNA Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Verona Pharma plc’s current trading price is -19.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 455.58%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.85 and $26.44. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.27 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.55 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.71B and boasts a workforce of 35 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.48, with a change in price of -3.09. Similarly, Verona Pharma plc recorded 575,124 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.62%.

VRNA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VRNA stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.07.

VRNA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Verona Pharma plc over the past 50 days is 56.32%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 54.85%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 58.64% and 59.10%, respectively, over the past 20 days.