Vail Resorts Inc.: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

The stock price for Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) currently stands at $241.41. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $244.195 after starting at $241.51. The stock’s lowest price was $240.88 before closing at $241.03.

Vail Resorts Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $269.50 on 12/13/22 and a low of $201.91 for the same time frame on 09/27/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of MTN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Vail Resorts Inc.’s current trading price is -10.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.56%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $201.91 and $269.50. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.27 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.41 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.72B and boasts a workforce of 6900 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 240.87, with a change in price of +1.36. Similarly, Vail Resorts Inc. recorded 377,030 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.57%.

Examining MTN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MTN stands at 1.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.91.

MTN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Vail Resorts Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 67.05%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 72.81%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 62.40% and 46.65%, respectively.

MTN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 1.28%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -5.65%. The price of MTN fallen by 1.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.59%.