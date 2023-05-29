Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Upbound Group Inc.’s current trading price is -6.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 84.13%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $16.82 and $33.00. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 0.29 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.51 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) is $30.97. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $31.06 after opening at $30.40. The stock touched a low of $30.30 before closing at $30.61.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market performance of Upbound Group Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $33.00 on 05/19/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $16.82, recorded on 10/03/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.71B and boasts a workforce of 12690 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.44, with a change in price of +8.74. Similarly, Upbound Group Inc. recorded 507,275 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +39.32%.

How UPBD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UPBD stands at 1.98. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.98.

UPBD Stock Stochastic Average

Upbound Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 80.81%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 71.75%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.14% and 75.31%, respectively.

UPBD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 37.34%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 38.32%. The price of UPBD fallen by 16.87% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.55%.