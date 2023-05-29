Uncovering the Potential of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Stock

At present, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) has a stock price of $0.74. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.98 after an opening price of $0.7786. The day’s lowest price was $0.73, and it closed at $0.74.

In terms of market performance, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.16 on 08/02/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.60 on 10/24/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of DUO Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s current trading price is -82.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.33%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.60 and $4.16. In the Real Estate sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.29 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.37 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 38.60M and boasts a workforce of 212 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9642, with a change in price of -0.0736. Similarly, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. recorded 274,898 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.05%.

Examining DUO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DUO stands at 0.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DUO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.90%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 4.65%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 6.98% and 12.42%, respectively.

DUO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -3.78%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -31.48%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DUO has leaped by -10.18%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.95%.