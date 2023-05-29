The TRTN Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Triton International Limited’s Fluctuating Performance

Triton International Limited (TRTN) stock is currently valued at $83.00. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $83.13 after opening at $83.02. The stock briefly dropped to $82.76 before ultimately closing at $82.94.

Triton International Limited’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $83.82 on 04/13/23 and a low of $48.64 for the same time frame on 06/23/22.

52-week price history of TRTN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Triton International Limited’s current trading price is -0.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 70.64%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $48.64 to $83.82. In the Industrials sector, the Triton International Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.31 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.8 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Triton International Limited (TRTN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.57B and boasts a workforce of 244 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 72.46, with a change in price of +14.04. Similarly, Triton International Limited recorded 669,570 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.36%.

Examining TRTN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TRTN stands at 3.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.26.

TRTN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Triton International Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 96.63%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 65.98%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 63.26% and 64.79% respectively.

TRTN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 20.67%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 25.13%. The price of TRTN increased 0.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.06%.