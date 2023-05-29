The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. The Ensign Group Inc.’s current trading price is -13.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.01%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $70.29 and $102.26 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.25 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.31 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) is $88.57. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $89.44 after an opening price of $88.70. The stock briefly fell to $88.12 before ending the session at $88.91.

The Ensign Group Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $102.26 on 04/25/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $70.29 on 06/22/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.98B and boasts a workforce of 29900 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 92.96, with a change in price of -5.94. Similarly, The Ensign Group Inc. recorded 282,650 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.29%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ENSG stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

ENSG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, The Ensign Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 8.18%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 4.23%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 10.49% and 14.94%, respectively.

ENSG Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -6.38% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -4.69%. The price of ENSG leaped by -7.86% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.58%.