StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. StepStone Group Inc.’s current trading price is -32.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.23%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $19.83 and $32.12. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.3 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.29 million over the last 3 months.

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) stock is currently valued at $21.66. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $21.82 after opening at $21.20. The stock briefly dropped to $21.20 before ultimately closing at $21.14.

In terms of market performance, StepStone Group Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $32.12 on 11/11/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $19.83 on 05/25/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.31B and boasts a workforce of 920 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.42, with a change in price of -3.25. Similarly, StepStone Group Inc. recorded 291,334 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.05%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for STEP stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

STEP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, StepStone Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 34.46%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 54.95%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 47.20% and 52.09% respectively.

STEP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -13.98%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -29.49%. The price of STEP decreased -0.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.56%.