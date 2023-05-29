Riding the Waves: A Guide to Investing in VIST Stock

Currently, the stock price of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) is $21.19. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $21.85 after opening at $21.42. The stock touched a low of $21.03 before closing at $21.12.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $22.84 on 04/18/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $5.91 on 07/20/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of VIST Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s current trading price is -7.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 258.54%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $5.91 and $22.84. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.27 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.62 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.87B.

Analysts’ Ratings For Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.66, with a change in price of +6.82. Similarly, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. recorded 639,804 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +47.46%.

VIST Stock Stochastic Average

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 75.31%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 70.68%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.57% and 79.00%, respectively.

VIST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 35.31%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 59.68%. The price of VIST fallen by 4.13% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.80%.