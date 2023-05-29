Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Inc. (REYN) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -9.57%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -13.91%. The price of REYN decreased -3.04% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.87%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) stock is currently valued at $27.11. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $27.2905 after opening at $27.10. The stock briefly dropped to $26.91 before ultimately closing at $27.10.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $32.50 on 12/02/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $24.54 on 06/17/22.

52-week price history of REYN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s current trading price is -16.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.47%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$24.54 and $32.50. The Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 0.26 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 0.34 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.69B and boasts a workforce of 6000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.03, with a change in price of -2.82. Similarly, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. recorded 339,843 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.42%.

REYN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for REYN stands at 1.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.13.

REYN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 21.72%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 9.92%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 13.62% and 20.77%, respectively.