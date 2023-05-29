RDNT’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 53.58% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 65.83%. Over the past 30 days, the price of RDNT has fallen by 4.25%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.30%.

The current stock price for RadNet Inc. (RDNT) is $28.92. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $29.00 after opening at $28.33. It dipped to a low of $28.33 before ultimately closing at $28.30.

RadNet Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $29.47 on 05/10/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $12.03 on 11/09/22.

52-week price history of RDNT Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. RadNet Inc.’s current trading price is -1.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 140.40%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $12.03 and $29.47. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.28 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 0.3 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 37.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.65B and boasts a workforce of 6946 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for RadNet Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating RadNet Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.04, with a change in price of +10.28. Similarly, RadNet Inc. recorded 249,104 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +55.15%.

RDNT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RDNT stands at 2.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.60.

RDNT Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for RadNet Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 91.88%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 81.97%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 66.23% and 61.38%, respectively.