Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s current trading price is -28.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.19%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.89 and $7.26 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.26 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.17 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT) currently stands at $5.22. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $5.25 after starting at $5.15. The stock’s lowest price was $5.12 before closing at $5.17.

Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $7.26 on 04/04/23 and a low of $3.89 for the same time frame on 10/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 295.50M and boasts a workforce of 800 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.18, with a change in price of +0.44. Similarly, Quipt Home Medical Corp. recorded 143,461 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.21%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QIPT stands at 1.31. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.92.

QIPT Stock Stochastic Average

Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 5.12%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 7.24%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.39% and 5.94%, respectively.

QIPT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 10.83%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 20.00%. The price of QIPT leaped by -11.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.58%.