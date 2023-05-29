PRO’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About PROS Holdings Inc.’s Performance

The current stock price for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) is $28.46. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $28.945 after opening at $28.26. It dipped to a low of $28.26 before ultimately closing at $28.29.

PROS Holdings Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $31.67 on 06/08/22, and the lowest price during that time was $18.08, recorded on 09/06/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of PRO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. PROS Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -10.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.37%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $18.08 and $31.67. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.31 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.24 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.30B and boasts a workforce of 1528 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.53, with a change in price of +3.60. Similarly, PROS Holdings Inc. recorded 265,372 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.48%.

PRO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of PROS Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is at 64.92%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 64.92%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 69.20% and 73.15%, respectively.

PRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 17.31% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 24.93%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PRO has leaped by -0.59%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.32%.