PlayAGS Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 223.73M Market Cap

Currently, the stock price of PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) is $5.99. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $6.09 after opening at $6.01. The stock touched a low of $5.82 before closing at $5.90.

PlayAGS Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $8.40 on 08/16/22, with the lowest value being $4.21 on 07/15/22.

52-week price history of AGS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. PlayAGS Inc.’s current trading price is -28.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.28%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $4.21 and $8.40. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.29 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.81 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 223.73M and boasts a workforce of 892 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.13, with a change in price of +1.10. Similarly, PlayAGS Inc. recorded 612,129 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.49%.

AGS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AGS stands at 10.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 9.98.

AGS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for PlayAGS Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 50.60%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 79.40%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.95% and 85.24%, respectively.

AGS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 17.45%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 18.61%. The price of AGS fallen by 19.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.48%.