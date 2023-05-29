Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Patria Investments Limited’s current trading price is -10.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.18%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $12.25 and $17.46. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.29 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.22 million observed over the last three months.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) current stock price is $15.58. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $15.92 after opening at $15.48. The stock’s lowest point was $15.48 before it closed at $15.43.

Patria Investments Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $17.46 on 02/15/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $12.25 on 10/24/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.27B and boasts a workforce of 385 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.10, with a change in price of +1.75. Similarly, Patria Investments Limited recorded 198,191 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.65%.

How PAX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PAX stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

PAX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Patria Investments Limited over the past 50 days is 83.13%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 83.13%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 78.71% and 77.38%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PAX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 11.84%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 16.62%. The price of PAX increased 5.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.50%.