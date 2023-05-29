OceanPal Inc. (OP) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. OceanPal Inc.’s current trading price is -97.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.50%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.20 and $7.00. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.29 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.48 million over the last 3 months.

At present, OceanPal Inc. (OP) has a stock price of $0.20. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.207 after an opening price of $0.207. The day’s lowest price was $0.2004, and it closed at $0.20.

OceanPal Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.00 on 06/09/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.20 on 05/25/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

OceanPal Inc. (OP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -62.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.00M.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5330, with a change in price of -0.9990. Similarly, OceanPal Inc. recorded 756,243 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.25%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OP stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

OP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, OceanPal Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 0.51%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.11%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 10.60% and 11.36% respectively.

OP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -81.89%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -90.96%. Over the last 30 days, the price of OP has leaped by -30.52%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.99%.