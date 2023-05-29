Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s current trading price is -19.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.11%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $10.67 and $13.91. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.32 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 0.52 million observed over the last three months.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $13.91 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $10.67 on 10/28/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.85B.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.84, with a change in price of -1.07. Similarly, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund recorded 509,312 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.71%.

NZF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund over the last 50 days is at 17.48%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 24.83%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 16.51% and 10.53%, respectively.

NZF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -6.99%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -6.76%. The price of NZF leaped by -3.78% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.58%.