NICE Ltd. (NICE) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. NICE Ltd.’s current trading price is -19.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.30%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $164.65 and $235.11. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.25 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.38 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for NICE Ltd. (NICE) is $188.19. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $188.43 after an opening price of $184.71. The stock briefly fell to $184.71 before ending the session at $184.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NICE Ltd. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $235.11 on 08/15/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $164.65 on 11/08/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

NICE Ltd. (NICE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.23B and boasts a workforce of 7926 employees.

NICE Ltd.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating NICE Ltd. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 207.25, with a change in price of -2.86. Similarly, NICE Ltd. recorded 325,653 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.50%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NICE stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

NICE Stock Stochastic Average

Today, NICE Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 24.74%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 43.04%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 38.92% and 43.91% respectively.

NICE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -2.14% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -1.98%. The price of NICE leaped by -7.26% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.59%.