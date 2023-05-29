NGL Energy Partners LP’s Shares Reel: 1.29% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 404.49M Market Cap

The stock price for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) currently stands at $3.14. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $3.16 after starting at $3.07. The stock’s lowest price was $3.04 before closing at $3.08.

The market performance of NGL Energy Partners LP’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $4.03 on 03/07/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.00 on 12/15/22.

52-week price history of NGL Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. NGL Energy Partners LP’s current trading price is -22.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 214.00%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.00 and $4.03. In the Energy sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.27 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.76 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 404.49M and boasts a workforce of 842 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.59, with a change in price of +2.00. Similarly, NGL Energy Partners LP recorded 829,039 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +175.44%.

Examining NGL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NGL stands at 6.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.99.

NGL Stock Stochastic Average

NGL Energy Partners LP’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 65.52%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 86.44%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.49% and 84.32%, respectively.

NGL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 159.50%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 147.24%. The price of NGL fallen by 10.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.37%.