NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 5.89M Market Cap

The present stock price for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) is $0.18. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.185 after an opening price of $0.1749. The stock briefly fell to $0.141 before ending the session at $0.17.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.45 on 08/08/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.12 on 04/25/23.

52-week price history of NBSE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -87.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.52%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.12 to $1.45. In the Healthcare sector, the NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.34 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.45 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.89M and boasts a workforce of 37 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2084, with a change in price of -0.0135. Similarly, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. recorded 446,183 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.10%.

Examining NBSE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NBSE stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NBSE Stock Stochastic Average

Today, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 37.55%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 39.13%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 47.70% and 57.35% respectively.

NBSE Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -7.10% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -26.56%. The price of NBSE fallen by 33.86% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -6.51%.