Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -3.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 108.61%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $18.11 and $39.22. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.29 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 0.52 million observed over the last three months.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) has a current stock price of $37.78. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $37.88 after opening at $36.22. The stock’s low for the day was $36.12, and it eventually closed at $36.27.

Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $39.22 on 03/27/23, with the lowest value being $18.11 on 06/02/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.33B and boasts a workforce of 1149 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Napco Security Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.62, with a change in price of +10.69. Similarly, Napco Security Technologies Inc. recorded 437,274 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +39.46%.

How NSSC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NSSC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NSSC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Napco Security Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is at 88.46%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 89.32%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 82.82% and 84.39%, respectively.

NSSC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 37.48% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 44.09%. The price of NSSC fallen by 21.91% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.78%.