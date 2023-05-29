Myomo Inc. (MYO) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Myomo Inc.’s current trading price is -77.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.80%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.37 and $2.39. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.32 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.52 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Myomo Inc. (MYO) currently stands at $0.53. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.57 after starting at $0.51. The stock’s lowest price was $0.51 before closing at $0.51.

In terms of market performance, Myomo Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.39 on 06/06/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.37 on 12/22/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Myomo Inc. (MYO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.71M and boasts a workforce of 100 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5855, with a change in price of +0.0149. Similarly, Myomo Inc. recorded 710,259 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.87%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MYO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MYO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Myomo Inc. over the last 50 days is 32.82%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 71.31%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 54.20% and 41.54%, respectively.

MYO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 4.48%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -2.85%. The price of MYO leaped by -9.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.99%.