mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. mCloud Technologies Corp.’s current trading price is -85.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 105.23%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.26 and $3.80 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.35 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.65 million over the last three months.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) stock is currently valued at $0.54. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.7266 after opening at $0.72. The stock briefly dropped to $0.53 before ultimately closing at $0.71.

mCloud Technologies Corp. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $3.80 on 06/01/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.26 on 05/11/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -44.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.09M and boasts a workforce of 216 employees.

mCloud Technologies Corp.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating mCloud Technologies Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6817, with a change in price of -0.3423. Similarly, mCloud Technologies Corp. recorded 457,389 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.90%.

MCLD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, mCloud Technologies Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 46.94%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 58.92%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.89% and 84.09%, respectively.

MCLD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -39.12%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -41.41%. The price of MCLD increased 79.11% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 45.32%.