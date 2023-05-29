Lennox International Inc. (LII) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Lennox International Inc.’s current trading price is -4.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.43%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $182.85 and $294.73 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.28 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.32 million over the last three months.

At present, Lennox International Inc. (LII) has a stock price of $280.54. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $282.00 after an opening price of $276.49. The day’s lowest price was $276.135, and it closed at $276.41.

Lennox International Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $294.73 on 05/19/23 and the lowest value was $182.85 on 06/17/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Lennox International Inc. (LII) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.81B and boasts a workforce of 13200 employees.

Lennox International Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Lennox International Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 258.79, with a change in price of +39.22. Similarly, Lennox International Inc. recorded 317,227 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.25%.

LII Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Lennox International Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 77.38%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 38.89%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 30.10% and 37.11%, respectively.

LII Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 17.27%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.27%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LII has fallen by 0.12%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.61%.