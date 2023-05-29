KRYS: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 52.08%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 54.66%. Over the last 30 days, the price of KRYS has fallen by 43.65%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 25.42%.

At present, Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) has a stock price of $120.48. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $120.79 after an opening price of $117.39. The day’s lowest price was $116.36, and it closed at $117.39.

Krystal Biotech Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $123.84 on 05/23/23 and the lowest value was $49.17 on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of KRYS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s current trading price is -2.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 145.03%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$49.17 and $123.84. The Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.27 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 0.27 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 54.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.03B and boasts a workforce of 210 employees.

Krystal Biotech Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Krystal Biotech Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 83.15, with a change in price of +41.25. Similarly, Krystal Biotech Inc. recorded 238,549 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +52.06%.

KRYS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KRYS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

KRYS Stock Stochastic Average

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 93.50%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.95%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.93% and 88.20%, respectively.