Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s current trading price is -28.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.26%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $123.00 and $202.38 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.32 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.4 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is $144.23. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $144.29 after an opening price of $141.65. The stock briefly fell to $140.11 before ending the session at $141.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $202.38 on 05/27/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $123.00 on 05/04/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.75B and boasts a workforce of 103000 employees.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 155.27, with a change in price of -18.27. Similarly, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated recorded 331,466 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.24%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JLL stands at 0.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

JLL Stock Stochastic Average

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 76.64%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 84.68%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 74.27% and 73.85%, respectively.

JLL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -9.50% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -11.25%. The price of JLL fallen by 5.89% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.11%.