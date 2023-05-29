Jack in the Box Inc.: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

Currently, the stock price of Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is $90.28. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $92.43 after opening at $91.45. The stock touched a low of $90.10 before closing at $91.72.

In terms of market performance, Jack in the Box Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $97.99 on 05/17/23, while the lowest value was $54.80 on 06/30/22.

52-week price history of JACK Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Jack in the Box Inc.’s current trading price is -7.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.74%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $54.80 and $97.99. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.3 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.37 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.87B and boasts a workforce of 12083 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 83.89, with a change in price of +22.57. Similarly, Jack in the Box Inc. recorded 355,294 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +33.33%.

JACK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Jack in the Box Inc. over the last 50 days is at 56.95%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 8.10%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 17.00% and 23.29%, respectively.

JACK Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 32.32%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 25.48%. The price of JACK leaped by -2.22% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.60%.