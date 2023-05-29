Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -91.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.15%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.12 and $1.76. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.27 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 0.94 million observed over the last three months.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) has a current stock price of $0.15. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.1598 after opening at $0.155. The stock’s low for the day was $0.1525, and it eventually closed at $0.16.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $1.76 on 08/24/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.12 on 04/06/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -36.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.95M and boasts a workforce of 30 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3339, with a change in price of -0.4175. Similarly, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 900,418 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -73.25%.

INFI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the past 50 days is 33.50%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.87%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 5.80% and 12.22%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

INFI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -72.52% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -72.52%. The price of INFI fallen by 0.99% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -7.52%.