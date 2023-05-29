Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Houlihan Lokey Inc.’s current trading price is -13.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.51%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $74.18 and $102.36. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.28 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.46 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) is currently priced at $88.65. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $88.68 after opening at $86.76. The day’s lowest price was $86.76 before the stock closed at $87.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Houlihan Lokey Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $102.36 on 11/15/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $74.18 on 09/27/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.00B and boasts a workforce of 2610 employees.

Houlihan Lokey Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Houlihan Lokey Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 92.17, with a change in price of +0.76. Similarly, Houlihan Lokey Inc. recorded 412,940 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.86%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HLI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HLI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Houlihan Lokey Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 40.78%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 37.85%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 29.72% and 28.21% respectively.

HLI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 1.71% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -10.69%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HLI has leaped by -3.49%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.04%.