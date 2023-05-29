Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s current trading price is -98.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -0.47%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.34 and $23.70. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.26 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 0.27 million observed over the last three months.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) currently has a stock price of $0.34. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.35 after opening at $0.341. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.3215 before it closed at $0.35.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $23.70 on 05/31/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.34 on 05/26/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -62.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.00M and boasts a workforce of 90 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9698, with a change in price of -1.4411. Similarly, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. recorded 1,674,965 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -80.96%.

How GROM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GROM stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GROM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. over the past 50 days is 4.20%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 9.75%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 6.91% and 7.56%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GROM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -77.99%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -93.71%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GROM has leaped by -30.68%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.21%.