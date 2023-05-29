Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Gatos Silver Inc.’s current trading price is -37.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 114.09%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.20 and $7.49 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.26 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.54 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) is $4.71. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $4.99 after an opening price of $4.99. The stock briefly fell to $4.70 before ending the session at $4.88.

Gatos Silver Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $7.49 on 04/11/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $2.20 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 336.29M and boasts a workforce of 839 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.33, with a change in price of +0.40. Similarly, Gatos Silver Inc. recorded 460,540 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.28%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GATO stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

GATO Stock Stochastic Average

Gatos Silver Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 7.02%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.53%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 2.65% and 4.76%, respectively.

GATO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 15.16% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 27.64%. The price of GATO leaped by -22.53% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -10.80%.