Franco-Nevada Corporation Inc. (FNV) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 6.77%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 0.84%. The price of FNV decreased -5.01% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.81%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) current stock price is $145.72. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $147.58 after opening at $147.58. The stock’s lowest point was $145.0614 before it closed at $145.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Franco-Nevada Corporation’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $161.25 on 05/08/23, with the lowest value being $109.70 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of FNV Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Franco-Nevada Corporation’s current trading price is -9.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.84%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $109.70 and $161.25. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.28 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.62 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 38.22B and boasts a workforce of 35 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 145.12, with a change in price of +7.57. Similarly, Franco-Nevada Corporation recorded 601,716 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.48%.

FNV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FNV stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FNV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Franco-Nevada Corporation over the past 50 days is 34.19%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 4.07%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 2.50% and 7.31%, respectively, over the past 20 days.