FMX: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 25.93%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 22.84%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FMX has fallen by 3.30%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.61%.

At present, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) has a stock price of $98.38. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $99.58 after an opening price of $97.67. The day’s lowest price was $97.67, and it closed at $97.93.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $102.50 on 05/16/23 and the lowest value was $58.73 on 07/21/22.

52-week price history of FMX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s current trading price is -4.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.51%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$58.73 and $102.50. The Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 0.33 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 0.47 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.43B and boasts a workforce of 361706 employees.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 91.19, with a change in price of +20.59. Similarly, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. recorded 571,018 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.47%.

FMX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FMX stands at 0.86. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.76.

FMX Stock Stochastic Average

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 73.66%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 42.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 50.07% and 52.26%, respectively.