Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s current trading price is -6.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.11%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.81 and $8.55. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.27 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.27 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) currently stands at $7.99. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $8.19 after starting at $8.13. The stock’s lowest price was $7.77 before closing at $8.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Evolution Petroleum Corporation had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $8.55 on 09/19/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $4.81 on 07/06/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 269.10M and boasts a workforce of 8 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.62, with a change in price of +1.02. Similarly, Evolution Petroleum Corporation recorded 254,666 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.63%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EPM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

EPM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Evolution Petroleum Corporation over the last 50 days is 82.80%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 77.07%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 86.13% and 90.36%, respectively.

EPM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 5.83%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 3.50%. The price of EPM fallen by 25.43% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.48%.