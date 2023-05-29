Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Energizer Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -9.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.73%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $24.81 and $37.89 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.28 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.53 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) currently stands at $34.17. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $34.27 after starting at $33.70. The stock’s lowest price was $33.70 before closing at $33.76.

Energizer Holdings Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $37.89 on 01/11/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $24.81 on 09/29/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.41B and boasts a workforce of 5500 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 34.68, with a change in price of unch. Similarly, Energizer Holdings Inc. recorded 528,372 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of unch.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ENR stands at 23.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 23.01.

ENR Stock Stochastic Average

Energizer Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 56.12%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 48.22%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 44.37% and 48.37%, respectively.

ENR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 1.85%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 3.42%. The price of ENR fallen by 2.89% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.81%.