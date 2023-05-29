Enact Holdings Inc. Inc. (ACT) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 2.69% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.57%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ACT has fallen by 3.64%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.44%.

The stock of Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) is currently priced at $24.77. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $25.00 after opening at $24.30. The day’s lowest price was $24.00 before the stock closed at $24.23.

Enact Holdings Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $27.13 on 11/02/22 and the lowest value was $19.38 on 06/24/22.

52-week price history of ACT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Enact Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -8.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.84%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$19.38 and $27.13. The Enact Holdings Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 0.3 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.19 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.92B and boasts a workforce of 496 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.85, with a change in price of +0.58. Similarly, Enact Holdings Inc. recorded 173,260 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.40%.

ACT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACT stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

ACT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Enact Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 94.47%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 92.79%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.09% and 85.98%, respectively.