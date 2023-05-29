Diageo plc (DEO) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Diageo plc’s current trading price is -10.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.73%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $160.09 and $194.04. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.25 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 0.37 million observed over the last three months.

Diageo plc (DEO) current stock price is $174.07. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $174.88 after opening at $173.95. The stock’s lowest point was $173.74 before it closed at $173.28.

In terms of market performance, Diageo plc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $194.04 on 08/01/22, while the lowest value was $160.09 on 10/21/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Diageo plc (DEO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 96.66B and boasts a workforce of 28558 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Diageo plc

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Diageo plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 179.16, with a change in price of -1.88. Similarly, Diageo plc recorded 396,981 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.07%.

How DEO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DEO stands at 2.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.88.

DEO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Diageo plc over the last 50 days is at 15.56%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 11.67%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 7.85% and 6.54%, respectively.

DEO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -2.31%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -4.88%. The price of DEO decreased -8.02% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.65%.