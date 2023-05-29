Denbury Inc. (DEN) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Denbury Inc.’s current trading price is -12.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.81%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $56.59 and $104.05. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.31 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.68 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Denbury Inc. (DEN) is $91.00. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $91.98 after an opening price of $91.98. The stock briefly fell to $89.92 before ending the session at $91.04.

Denbury Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $104.05 on 10/10/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $56.59 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Denbury Inc. (DEN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.58B and boasts a workforce of 774 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 87.08, with a change in price of +9.25. Similarly, Denbury Inc. recorded 601,231 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.31%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DEN stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

DEN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Denbury Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 73.14%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 72.93%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 78.30% and 83.31% respectively.

DEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 4.57% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 2.43%. The price of DEN leaped by -0.14% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.08%.