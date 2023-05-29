Culp Inc. (CULP) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Culp Inc.’s current trading price is -28.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.79%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.94 and $6.14. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.27 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 17580.0 over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Culp Inc. (CULP) currently stands at $4.41. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $4.51 after starting at $4.455. The stock’s lowest price was $4.41 before closing at $4.44.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Culp Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $6.14 on 05/31/22 and the lowest value was $3.94 on 10/25/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Culp Inc. (CULP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 54.68M and boasts a workforce of 1582 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.29, with a change in price of -0.29. Similarly, Culp Inc. recorded 17,464 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.17%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CULP stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CULP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Culp Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 0.00%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 6.72% and 7.16% respectively.

CULP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -3.92%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -16.95%. The price of CULP leaped by -19.67% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.63%.