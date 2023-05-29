CS Disco Inc. (LAW) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. CS Disco Inc.’s current trading price is -74.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.30%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.27 and $29.99. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.27 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.32 million over the last 3 months.

At present, CS Disco Inc. (LAW) has a stock price of $7.71. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $7.74 after an opening price of $7.21. The day’s lowest price was $7.21, and it closed at $7.19.

In terms of market performance, CS Disco Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $29.99 on 08/11/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $5.27 on 05/03/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 428.91M and boasts a workforce of 661 employees.

CS Disco Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating CS Disco Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.75, with a change in price of +1.66. Similarly, CS Disco Inc. recorded 373,655 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.44%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LAW stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

LAW Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for CS Disco Inc. over the last 50 days is 98.79%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 98.79%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 93.38% and 92.01%, respectively.

LAW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 21.99%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.16%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LAW has fallen by 31.57%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.21%.