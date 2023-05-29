Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Compass Minerals International Inc.’s current trading price is -30.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.40%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $28.89 and $47.68. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.3 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.37 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) is $33.05. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $33.655 after an opening price of $33.41. The stock briefly fell to $32.93 before ending the session at $33.32.

Compass Minerals International Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $47.68 on 02/02/23 and the lowest value was $28.89 on 05/10/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.37B and boasts a workforce of 1954 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 37.07, with a change in price of -8.60. Similarly, Compass Minerals International Inc. recorded 366,198 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.65%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CMP stands at 1.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.70.

CMP Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Compass Minerals International Inc. over the last 50 days is 62.75%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 62.75%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 69.18% and 77.13%, respectively.

CMP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -19.39% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -22.24%. The price of CMP fallen by 2.42% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.99%.